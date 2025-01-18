Gujarat Celebrates: Governor's Birthday and FinTech Pioneer Launch

In a show of camaraderie and dedication to public service, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid a visit to Raj Bhavan on Saturday to extend his birthday greetings to Governor Acharya Devvrat. Celebrating the occasion, the Raj Bhavan family organized a blood donation camp, reflecting community spirit and engagement.

The camp commenced at 8:00 AM, garnering enthusiastic participation from the public, further illustrating the governor's popularity and the community's commitment to humanitarian efforts. Prominent figures, including Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, joined the Chief Minister in expressing their warm wishes to the Governor during his visit to the camp.

Chief Secretary Raj Kumar was also among those who later visited the Raj Bhavan to convey his greetings. Earlier that day, the Governor, alongside 'Lady Governor' Darshanadevi and family, engaged in a traditional havan at the Yagna Shala within the premises, adding a spiritual touch to the celebrations.

On the previous day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had inaugurated the GIFT International FinTech Institute and International Hub at Gandhinagar. Speaking on the occasion, CM Patel highlighted the event's significance following the celebration of National Startup Day, emphasizing the state's commitment to fostering startups, particularly in FinTech.

CM Patel also lauded the country's fintech evolution over the last decade, crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that fintech innovations such as UPI have transformed the daily lives of citizens, making financial transactions more digitalized and accessible, underscoring India's evolving global identity in the financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)