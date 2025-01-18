Left Menu

Gujarat Celebrates: Governor's Birthday and FinTech Pioneer Launch

Gujarat fervently celebrates Governor Acharya Devvrat's birthday with a blood donation camp and marks the inauguration of the GIFT International FinTech Institute. The events highlight the state's commitment to humanitarian service and innovation in the financial technology sector as it aims to become a global FinTech hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:22 IST
Gujarat Celebrates: Governor's Birthday and FinTech Pioneer Launch
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of camaraderie and dedication to public service, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid a visit to Raj Bhavan on Saturday to extend his birthday greetings to Governor Acharya Devvrat. Celebrating the occasion, the Raj Bhavan family organized a blood donation camp, reflecting community spirit and engagement.

The camp commenced at 8:00 AM, garnering enthusiastic participation from the public, further illustrating the governor's popularity and the community's commitment to humanitarian efforts. Prominent figures, including Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, joined the Chief Minister in expressing their warm wishes to the Governor during his visit to the camp.

Chief Secretary Raj Kumar was also among those who later visited the Raj Bhavan to convey his greetings. Earlier that day, the Governor, alongside 'Lady Governor' Darshanadevi and family, engaged in a traditional havan at the Yagna Shala within the premises, adding a spiritual touch to the celebrations.

On the previous day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had inaugurated the GIFT International FinTech Institute and International Hub at Gandhinagar. Speaking on the occasion, CM Patel highlighted the event's significance following the celebration of National Startup Day, emphasizing the state's commitment to fostering startups, particularly in FinTech.

CM Patel also lauded the country's fintech evolution over the last decade, crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that fintech innovations such as UPI have transformed the daily lives of citizens, making financial transactions more digitalized and accessible, underscoring India's evolving global identity in the financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025