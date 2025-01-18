Verdict Announced: Sanjay Roy Found Guilty in RG Kar Trainee Doctor Murder Case

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court has delivered a guilty verdict against Sanjay Roy in the case concerning the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The tragic incident, which occurred in August 2024, led to massive public protests and scrutiny of law enforcement procedures.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh lauded the Kolkata police for conducting a swift and accurate investigation, which led to the suspect's arrest within 24 hours of the crime. Ghosh declined to comment further, citing the pending announcement of Roy's punishment, which the court is set to deliver on Monday.

Justice Anirban Das presided over the case, noting that sections 64, 66, and 103/1 of BNS had been applied to the accused. The case also intersects with a CBI investigation into financial irregularities at the same medical institution, further intensifying public intrigue and calls for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)