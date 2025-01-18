RBL Bank Faces Profits Plummet Amid Microloan Challenges

RBL Bank has reported a dramatic fall in net profit for the December 2024 quarter, dropping to Rs 47 crore from Rs 245 crore a year ago. The decline is attributed to challenges in the microloan portfolio, the city-based private lender announced.

The bank, enduring tough quarters due to increased credit costs, had a net profit of Rs 231 crore in the previous September quarter. Although core net interest income rose by 3% to Rs 1,585 crore, other income saw a significant 38% growth, aided by a stake sale in DAM Capital.

Despite the financial setbacks, RBL Bank's collection efficiencies improved to 97% in December. The bank estimates that normalization in the microfinance business will take up to two more quarters, with a slow-down in lending that could see its share of the overall portfolio dip moderately.

