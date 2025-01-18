Khadi Showcase: Reviving Tradition at Maha Kumbh

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman Manoj Kumar inaugurated a national-level Khadi exhibition at the Maha Kumbh in Kumbh Nagri, Prayagraj, on Friday. Running until February 26, the event boasts 152 stalls, featuring 98 with Khadi goods and 54 dedicated to village industry products, reflecting a vibrant showcase of traditional craftsmanship.

In his address, Kumar described the Mahakumbh as not only a religious festival but also a cultural beacon of Indian tradition, embodying self-reliance. He emphasized Khadi's ascending trajectory, propelled by initiatives like 'Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion, Khadi for Transformation', in alignment with the Prime Minister's vision.

Highlighting the diversity of the exhibition, products from over 20 states are on display. Kumar encouraged pilgrims and visitors to support the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, noting significant industry growth. Over the past decade, Khadi production surged from Rs 26,000 crore to Rs one lakh crore, while sales jumped from Rs 31,000 crore to Rs 1.55 lakh crore. Employment opportunities increased by 43.65%, positively impacting 1.87 crore people, with more than 1.4 lakh artisans employed via 450+ Khadi institutions in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)