Friedrich Merz Vows 50 Gas Power Plants Amid Election Campaign

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz, likely Germany's next chancellor, pledges to construct 50 gas-fired power plants if his conservative party wins the upcoming election. This plan aims at tackling energy shortages caused by reduced wind power output in November. Merz criticizes former government policies on nuclear power plant closures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 19-01-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 08:30 IST
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

Friedrich Merz, poised to become Germany's next chancellor, has promised the construction of 50 gas-fired power plants if his party secures victory in the snap election on February 23, according to a report by t-online.

This announcement follows a dramatic 79% surge in gas-fired electricity production in November. Reduced wind speeds led to significant deficits in wind power output, exacerbating energy challenges during the onset of winter.

Merz criticized the previous government, led by Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz, for closing nuclear power plants, labeling the move a "serious strategic mistake" amid a growing energy crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

