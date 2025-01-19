Left Menu

Punjab & Sind Bank: Strategic Moves in QIP and Infrastructure Funding

Punjab & Sind Bank plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement this quarter. The move is expected to reduce the government's stake and enhance the bank's capital adequacy ratio. The bank has already raised Rs 3,000 crore through infrastructure bonds aimed at expanding its lending capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:43 IST
Punjab & Sind Bank: Strategic Moves in QIP and Infrastructure Funding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab & Sind Bank aims to expand its financial footprint by raising Rs 2,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in the ongoing quarter, according to managing director and CEO Swarup Kumar Saha.

This strategic move is set to reduce the government's stake in the bank by 3-4% and improve the capital adequacy ratio by March 2025. Currently, the Government of India holds a 98.25% stake.

Alongside this, the bank recently secured Rs 3,000 crore from infrastructure bonds to bolster its lending capabilities, demonstrating a significant increase in net profit for the December 2024 quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025