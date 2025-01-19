16th Finance Commission Team Visits Sikkim: Engaging with Stakeholders
The 16th Finance Commission, led by Chairman Arvind Panagariya, is on a five-day visit to Sikkim. Welcomed by state officials, the team aims to engage with various stakeholders to understand local financial needs and dynamics. This interaction is crucial for shaping fiscal policy aligned with regional requirements.
The full team of the 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Arvind Panagariya, has embarked on a significant five-day visit to the northeastern state of Sikkim, arriving on Sunday.
Upon their arrival at the Burtuk helipad, they were warmly received by prominent state officials, including Chief Secretary R Telang, Chief Administrator VB Pathak, and DGP Akshay Sachdeva.
Throughout their stay, the commission will engage with a variety of stakeholders to gain a comprehensive understanding of the region's financial landscape and discuss pressing economic issues.
