Left Menu

16th Finance Commission Team Visits Sikkim: Engaging with Stakeholders

The 16th Finance Commission, led by Chairman Arvind Panagariya, is on a five-day visit to Sikkim. Welcomed by state officials, the team aims to engage with various stakeholders to understand local financial needs and dynamics. This interaction is crucial for shaping fiscal policy aligned with regional requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 19-01-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 15:57 IST
16th Finance Commission Team Visits Sikkim: Engaging with Stakeholders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The full team of the 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Arvind Panagariya, has embarked on a significant five-day visit to the northeastern state of Sikkim, arriving on Sunday.

Upon their arrival at the Burtuk helipad, they were warmly received by prominent state officials, including Chief Secretary R Telang, Chief Administrator VB Pathak, and DGP Akshay Sachdeva.

Throughout their stay, the commission will engage with a variety of stakeholders to gain a comprehensive understanding of the region's financial landscape and discuss pressing economic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025