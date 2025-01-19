16th Finance Commission Team Visits Sikkim: Engaging with Stakeholders

The full team of the 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Arvind Panagariya, has embarked on a significant five-day visit to the northeastern state of Sikkim, arriving on Sunday.

Upon their arrival at the Burtuk helipad, they were warmly received by prominent state officials, including Chief Secretary R Telang, Chief Administrator VB Pathak, and DGP Akshay Sachdeva.

Throughout their stay, the commission will engage with a variety of stakeholders to gain a comprehensive understanding of the region's financial landscape and discuss pressing economic issues.

