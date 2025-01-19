Left Menu

Empowering the Fringe: Union Minister Thakur's Mission in Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister Savitri Thakur emphasizes joint efforts for women's and children's issues during her Arunachal Pradesh visit. She inspected ongoing projects in Upper Subansiri district and highlighted the importance of initiatives like One Stop Centre and PMAY-G, portraying the government's dedication to holistic societal development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Savitri Thakur on Sunday stressed the need for joint efforts and consistent collaboration among stakeholders to tackle the challenges faced by women and children. Her focus was on ensuring the holistic development of all societal segments.

During her three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Thakur inspected several ongoing projects at Daporijo, Upper Subansiri district, showcasing the government's dedication to fostering inclusive growth and supporting remote communities. Her tour included an appraisal of the One Stop Centre, a critical facility for women in distress.

The Union Minister also evaluated housing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin and the activities under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in Sikarijo village, highlighting efforts to boost rural infrastructure and create employment opportunities.

