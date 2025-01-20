RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Court to Decide Fate of Convict Amid Calls for Justice

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court is poised to deliver its verdict on the sentencing of Sanjay Roy, convicted in the RG Kar rape-murder case. The bereaved family of the trainee doctor has demanded the severest possible punishment for Roy, while also urging that other accomplices in the crime be brought to justice. "He is a criminal, and there are others with him. He must face the harshest punishment," the victim's father told reporters.

In an interview with ANI, the victim's mother emphasized that they will not allow the investigation to be hindered. "Justice for my daughter also serves justice for the community, the nation, and all those who demand fairness," she asserted. The family has petitioned the High Court for clarity and expressed confidence in the judicial process.

Heightened security measures were observed at the court, with significant police deployment led by senior officers. The Bharatiya Janata Party's Samik Bhattacharya has questioned the rigor of the investigation, suggesting that all individuals involved should face capital punishment. Criticism also came from CPI(M)'s Md Salim, who condemned inadequate investigative advances and accused central agencies of inaction. The culmination of these developments follows the court's decision finding Roy guilty of the heinous act, underlining the public demand for thorough proceedings and integrity in the judicial outcome.

