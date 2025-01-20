Mysterious Deaths in Bihar: Investigation Underway in West Champaran

In Bihar's West Champaran district, the deaths of at least five individuals are under scrutiny due to their suspicious nature, police officials reported. Bettiah Superintendent of Police, Shaurya Suman, stated that approximately 10 medical teams have been mobilized to uncover the cause of these deaths, with findings expected upon completion of their reports.

The district administration and law enforcement launched an investigation in Bettiah on Sunday following the unexplained fatalities. Authorities meticulously examined the homes of the deceased, noting that the deaths occurred over different days and involved varying age groups, adding complexity to the case.

SP Suman noted, "We have constituted a team per joint orders and assembled 10 teams of medical professionals. We've inspected the homes of the deceased and will provide conclusions after the report." Despite these official efforts, local residents speculated that the deaths resulted from consuming spurious liquor, as empty alcohol pouches and bottles were reportedly found at the scene.

