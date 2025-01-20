Mysterious Deaths in Bihar: Investigation Underway in West Champaran
Authorities in Bihar's West Champaran district are investigating the suspicious deaths of five individuals. Police have formed medical teams to determine the cause. Local speculation suggests spurious liquor may be involved. The investigation is ongoing, with more details expected as reports are finalized.
- Country:
- India
In Bihar's West Champaran district, the deaths of at least five individuals are under scrutiny due to their suspicious nature, police officials reported. Bettiah Superintendent of Police, Shaurya Suman, stated that approximately 10 medical teams have been mobilized to uncover the cause of these deaths, with findings expected upon completion of their reports.
The district administration and law enforcement launched an investigation in Bettiah on Sunday following the unexplained fatalities. Authorities meticulously examined the homes of the deceased, noting that the deaths occurred over different days and involved varying age groups, adding complexity to the case.
SP Suman noted, "We have constituted a team per joint orders and assembled 10 teams of medical professionals. We've inspected the homes of the deceased and will provide conclusions after the report." Despite these official efforts, local residents speculated that the deaths resulted from consuming spurious liquor, as empty alcohol pouches and bottles were reportedly found at the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)