Delhi High Court Seeks Response from Police on AAP MLA's Bail Request in MCOCA Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Delhi Police, demanding a response to the bail plea filed by AAP MLA Naresh Balyan. This comes after a previous denial by the trial court under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA). The detailed hearing is scheduled for January 23, 2025.

Representing Balyan, Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa strongly contested his client's arrest, asserting the absence of any criminal activity or evidence against him. Pahwa argued, "I am a sitting MLA, not a criminal," emphasizing the importance of releasing Balyan to participate in elections and help support his family.

Balyan was arrested on December 4 for connections to a crime syndicate, with the trial court citing substantial evidence of his involvement. Delhi Police, supported by Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, claims Balyan facilitated funding for syndicate members, potentially obstructing justice if granted bail.

