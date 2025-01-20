Advantage Assam 2.0: Boosting Business Ties with Korea

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 20 (ANI): In an effort to strengthen economic ties, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with over 140 business leaders during the Advantage Assam 2.0 roadshow in Seoul, orchestrated by the Indian Chamber of Commerce. The event underscored the potential opportunities for Korean investors in Assam, as they were inspired by India's rapid economic growth.

Expressing his satisfaction, CM Sarma remarked on the enthusiasm of business leaders interested in participating in the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative. Earlier, he extended an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu during a meeting in Delhi, inviting her to attend the upcoming Srimanta Sankardeva Award ceremony in April 2025, which she graciously accepted.

For domestic policy, CM Sarma announced a cabinet-approved Rs 2,000 crore scheme supporting 27 lakh women from Self-Help Group communities, with financial aid available in three phases. Additionally, funds amounting to Rs 70 crore and Rs 55 crore have been allocated for road construction and drainage system projects, respectively, in Assam.

