Supreme Court Scrutinizes Bail Breach Claims in Lakhimpur Kheri Case

The Supreme Court has tasked the Lakhimpur Kheri District Police with verifying new evidence concerning Ashish Mishra's bail condition violations. Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan expect a report from the Superintendent of Police to decide on the bail cancellation plea, amidst fresh allegations and counterclaims by both parties.

Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court has instructed the District Police in Lakhimpur Kheri to verify recent evidence presented by victim representatives, regarding alleged bail violations by Ashish Mishra. A bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan has requested the District Superintendent of Police to submit a report either supporting or opposing the grounds for canceling Mishra's bail.

According to the court order, the victims have accused Mishra of misusing his bail and violating its terms. They seek its cancellation, citing new materials to substantiate their claim. While Advocate Prashant Bhushan represents the complainant, Mishra's counsel, Senior Advocate Siddhartha Dave, dismisses the allegations as habitual challenges from the victims' side.

Previously, Mishra was granted interim bail with specific conditions under the Supreme Court's directive, which emphasized non-interference with witnesses. A witness has recently come forward, alleging pressure to refrain from testifying against Mishra. The case continues to unfold as both the Supreme Court and local authorities delve deeper into the integrity of the claims and counterclaims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

