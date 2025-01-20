Left Menu

EU Moves to Ban 'Forever Chemicals' in Consumer Products

The European Commission plans to propose a ban on PFAS, or 'forever chemicals,' focusing on consumer products. These chemicals resist breakdown and pose environmental and health threats. With previous support from some EU nations, the ban proposal considers exemptions for necessary industrial uses, amid ongoing debates and potential legal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:44 IST
EU Moves to Ban 'Forever Chemicals' in Consumer Products
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission is aiming to introduce a ban on PFAS, commonly known as 'forever chemicals,' specifically in consumer products. According to the EU's Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall, the initiative includes crucial exemptions for essential industrial applications.

PFAS are resilient to decomposition, leading to their accumulation in the environment, water, and human bodies. These substances are integral in various products ranging from cosmetics to wind turbines due to their resistance to extreme conditions. However, concerns about their ecological and health impacts are growing.

While Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden previously backed a broad restriction, discussions around defining essential exemptions are ongoing. The delay in policy implementation is also compounded by potential litigation due to health risks associated with PFAS exposure, putting companies on high alert for future lawsuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025