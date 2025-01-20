EU Moves to Ban 'Forever Chemicals' in Consumer Products

The European Commission is aiming to introduce a ban on PFAS, commonly known as 'forever chemicals,' specifically in consumer products. According to the EU's Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall, the initiative includes crucial exemptions for essential industrial applications.

PFAS are resilient to decomposition, leading to their accumulation in the environment, water, and human bodies. These substances are integral in various products ranging from cosmetics to wind turbines due to their resistance to extreme conditions. However, concerns about their ecological and health impacts are growing.

While Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden previously backed a broad restriction, discussions around defining essential exemptions are ongoing. The delay in policy implementation is also compounded by potential litigation due to health risks associated with PFAS exposure, putting companies on high alert for future lawsuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)