Tata Consumer Products' Profits Surge Amid Higher Income

Tata Consumer Products Ltd reported a 52% rise in net profit for the March quarter, totaling Rs 407.07 crore due to increased income. The company declared a dividend of Rs 8.25 per share for FY 2024-25, subject to approval in the 62nd Annual General Meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Wednesday announced a significant increase in its consolidated net profit, reporting a 52 percent surge to Rs 407.07 crore for the March quarter. This impressive growth was primarily attributed to higher income levels, affirming the company's strong financial performance.

In the January-March period of the previous fiscal year 2023-24, Tata Consumer Products had recorded a net profit of Rs 267.71 crore. The company's total income climbed to Rs 4,664.73 crore, up from Rs 3,965.39 crore a year earlier, showcasing robust revenue growth.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 8.25 for each equity share of Re 1 for the financial year 2024-25, pending approval at the upcoming 62nd Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 21, 2025. If approved, this dividend would further enhance shareholder returns, underlining the company's commitment to rewarding its investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

