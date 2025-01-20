Left Menu

European Shares Steady Ahead of Trump's Inauguration amidst Financial Uncertainty

European shares hit a three-month high as banks and travel stocks gained, with investors eyeing Donald Trump's impending U.S. presidency. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.1%, as trading remained light due to a U.S. market holiday. Investors are wary of Trump's potential trade policies and their impact on inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:38 IST
European Shares Steady Ahead of Trump's Inauguration amidst Financial Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares reached a near three-month high on Monday, bolstered by gains in banking and travel stocks, as the market prepared for Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw an increase of 0.1% by 0952 GMT, buoyed by last week's more than 2% rise. Trading volumes were lighter due to the closure of U.S. stock markets for Martin Luther King Day.

The anticipation surrounding Trump's inauguration at 12:00 pm ET (1700 GMT) is palpable among investors, particularly regarding his proposed executive actions on immigration, energy, and trade tariffs. Market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya indicates European equities are caught between global optimism and the uncertain impact of Trump's policies.

Despite investor anxiety regarding Trump's protectionist outlook, there is hope for a moderated approach during his term. The European banking index led sector gains with a 0.7% rise, though utility stocks fell by 1.1%, curbing broader market gains.

In economic news, German producer prices rose by 0.8% in December, missing expectations. ECB official Robert Holzmann raised concerns over potential rate cuts, which could harm the central bank's credibility amid rising inflation. The ECB is expected to lower rates by a quarter point at its upcoming meeting.

The World Economic Forum in Davos this week also garners attention from the political and business spheres. In corporate news, Hexagon shares rose after appointing Anders Svensson as CEO. Conversely, Siemens Energy faced declines, attributed to a downgrade from UBS. Meanwhile, Belimo Holding excelled as it surpassed revenue forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025