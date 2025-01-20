DK Shivakumar Denies Karnataka Congress Rift Rumors

Amid swirling rumors of a rift within the Karnataka Congress, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has stepped forward to quash these allegations, firmly stating his dedicated role in preserving party unity and stability. He emphasized that his responsibilities lie solely in safeguarding the party's interests.

Addressing recent media reports, Shivakumar iterated his commitment to protecting party workers and urged the public not to fall prey to misinformation. He firmly denied any internal rebellion or personal differences within the party, underscoring his impartial approach towards all party members.

Shivakumar dismissed claims about ministers seeking changes in party positions, attributing them to misleading media narratives. He noted his engagements with senior leaders as organizational duties and highlighted the significance of the upcoming 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Constitution Convention' in Belgaum, aimed at honoring Gandhian and Ambedkarite values.

(With inputs from agencies.)