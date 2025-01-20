Left Menu

DK Shivakumar Denies Karnataka Congress Rift Rumors

Karnataka's Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar, refutes claims of discord within Congress, emphasizing his commitment to unity and party integrity. Amid speculations, Shivakumar reassures his role in safeguarding the party's interests and dismisses media-driven false narratives. He stresses equality among party members and the importance of upcoming Belgaum conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:05 IST
DK Shivakumar Denies Karnataka Congress Rift Rumors
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid swirling rumors of a rift within the Karnataka Congress, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has stepped forward to quash these allegations, firmly stating his dedicated role in preserving party unity and stability. He emphasized that his responsibilities lie solely in safeguarding the party's interests.

Addressing recent media reports, Shivakumar iterated his commitment to protecting party workers and urged the public not to fall prey to misinformation. He firmly denied any internal rebellion or personal differences within the party, underscoring his impartial approach towards all party members.

Shivakumar dismissed claims about ministers seeking changes in party positions, attributing them to misleading media narratives. He noted his engagements with senior leaders as organizational duties and highlighted the significance of the upcoming 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Constitution Convention' in Belgaum, aimed at honoring Gandhian and Ambedkarite values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025