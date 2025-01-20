Left Menu

Controversy and Debate Stirred After Sentencing in RG Kar Case

The sentencing of Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape-murder case has sparked controversy, with political figures criticizing the handling of the case and expressing disagreement over the verdict. BJP, Congress, and West Bengal officials voiced opinions on justice and potential manipulation in the investigation.

The Sealdah Court's decision to sentence Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape-murder case has ignited a firestorm of controversy. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Trinamool Congress and West Bengal police of manipulating the investigation, claiming it led to a weakened case against the convict.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced her dissatisfaction, suggesting that had the Kolkata Police handled the case, a death penalty would have been secured. She criticized the court's decision, expressing a firm stance on demanding capital punishment for such heinous crimes.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid, meanwhile, welcomed the prompt judgement, appreciating the swift investigation and verdict which he believes sends a strong message to potential offenders. However, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called for a deeper probe, hinting at potential involvement of other individuals in the crime.

