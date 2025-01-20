Controversy and Debate Stirred After Sentencing in RG Kar Case

The Sealdah Court's decision to sentence Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape-murder case has ignited a firestorm of controversy. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Trinamool Congress and West Bengal police of manipulating the investigation, claiming it led to a weakened case against the convict.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced her dissatisfaction, suggesting that had the Kolkata Police handled the case, a death penalty would have been secured. She criticized the court's decision, expressing a firm stance on demanding capital punishment for such heinous crimes.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid, meanwhile, welcomed the prompt judgement, appreciating the swift investigation and verdict which he believes sends a strong message to potential offenders. However, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called for a deeper probe, hinting at potential involvement of other individuals in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)