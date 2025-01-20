Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Calls for Revitalizing India's Legislative Traditions

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the need to restore the dignity and efficiency of India's legislatures during the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference. Highlighting the decline in legislative sittings and decorum, Birla urged for internal conduct codes and greater use of technology to enhance transparency and public engagement.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla voiced deep concerns over the declining number of legislative sittings and the erosion of parliamentary dignity during the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference held in Patna. He noted that lawmakers are falling short of their constitutional mandate by not fostering meaningful debates and discussions.

Addressing the conference, Birla stressed the importance of maintaining and enhancing the dignity of legislative bodies. He recommended that all political parties establish internal Codes of Conduct to ensure that democratic values are upheld. Birla urged legislators to rise above political ideologies to respect parliamentary traditions.

Emphasizing the role of presiding officers in upholding constitutional values, Birla called for initiatives to make legislative bodies more accountable. He advocated for the integration of technology and AI to boost transparency, revealing that 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' aims for completion by 2025. The call for cooperative efforts between the Centre and States highlighted national unity.

