Madhya Pradesh Embraces Hindi for Unani Medicine Education

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the inclusion of Unani medicine courses in Hindi, following the state's adoption of Hindi for MBBS and engineering courses. The announcement was made at a National Seminar, stressing Ayurveda's value and future initiatives, including new Ayurvedic colleges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:31 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant educational shift, Madhya Pradesh will now offer Unani medicine courses in Hindi, aligning with its prior decision to teach MBBS and engineering in the same language. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made this announcement during a three-day National Seminar at Pt. Khushilal Sharma Government (Autonomous) Ayurveda College in Bhopal.

Addressing the seminar, CM Yadav highlighted Madhya Pradesh's initiative to teach allopathy in Hindi, affirming the state's commitment to linguistic inclusivity in education. 'If students prefer learning in Hindi, we must cater to that demand,' Yadav remarked. He further emphasized that Unani medicine shouldn't lag, thus expanding its curriculum into Hindi.

The Chief Minister underscored Ayurveda's role in promoting health and longevity, advocating its global significance. He announced plans for 11 new Ayurvedic colleges and an All India Ayurveda Institute in Ujjain. The state government is also set to support local Ayurvedic product manufacturing, reinforcing its dedication to traditional medicine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

