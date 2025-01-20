Left Menu

RBI Revamps Advisory Panel for Banking Licenses

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reconstituted the Standing External Advisory Committee (SEAC) to assess the eligibility of applications for universal and small finance banks. Chaired by former RBI deputy governor MK Jain, the five-member panel includes experienced figures in banking and finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:44 IST
RBI Revamps Advisory Panel for Banking Licenses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the revamping of the Standing External Advisory Committee (SEAC) on Monday. This committee is pivotal in evaluating applications for universal and small finance banks.

The newly reconstituted panel will be led by MK Jain, the former deputy governor of RBI, and features a five-member team with significant expertise in the banking and financial sectors. Members include Revathy Iyer, Parvathy V Sundaram, Hemant G Contractor, and N S Kannan, bringing an array of experience to the table.

The SEAC initially screens applications to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements before performing in-depth evaluations. With a tenure of three years, the committee will rely on secretarial support from the RBI's Department of Regulation. This move follows the guidelines set for 'on tap' licensing of universal banks in the private sector and small finance banks, as laid out previously by the RBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025