Tragedy in Kota: Boy Drowns in Rain-Filled Ditch

A 10-year-old boy named Taamil Hussain drowned in a rain-filled ditch in Kota city. The accident occurred while he was playing with his cousin. Despite rescue efforts by family and a diver squad, he was declared dead at the hospital. A case may be registered against the plot owner.

Updated: 05-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:20 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Kota city as a 10-year-old boy, Taamil Hussain, drowned after falling into a rainwater-filled ditch. The unfortunate accident occurred on Saturday afternoon near the Dakaniya railway station.

The boy was playing with his cousin, navigating the damaged boundary wall of the 25-foot ditch, when he slipped and fell. His cousin, upon noticing the perilous situation, quickly informed the family. Despite swift rescue efforts by both family members and neighbors, the boy was submerged in the stinky mud water at a depth of around 22 meters.

A diver squad from Kota Municipal Corporation was summoned and successfully retrieved the boy, but attempts to revive him through CPR proved futile. Family members have blamed the lack of proper maintenance by the plot owner. The police are considering registering a case after receiving a complaint.

