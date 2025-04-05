Voices Rise in Europe: Transatlantic Protests Against Trump and Musk
Protests erupted in European cities against U.S. President Donald Trump and adviser Elon Musk after Trump's tariff unveiling. Organized by Democrats Abroad, demonstrators in cities like Berlin and Frankfurt demanded the president's resignation and criticized Musk's policies, with placards expressing pushback against perceived chaos and governmental inefficiencies.
In an upsurge of public discontent, hundreds of demonstrators hit the streets of major European cities on Saturday to voice their opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump and his adviser, Elon Musk. This comes after a turbulent week for financial markets, spurred by Trump's announcement of broad-reaching tariffs.
Notably, in Frankfurt, the 'Hands Off!' protest, spearheaded by Democrats Abroad, drew attention. The gathering demanded President Trump's resignation, with slogans such as 'Restore Democracy' and 'The world is tired of your nonsense, Donald.' In Berlin, activists congregated outside a Tesla showroom, unfurling banners and calling for change among U.S. citizens based abroad.
Protests also swept through Paris, London, and Lisbon, where demonstrators criticized Trump's governance and Musk's initiatives. In Paris, around 200 protestors rallied at Place de la République, while in London, participants gathered in Trafalgar Square, vocally resisting Trump's and Musk's policies with chants and placards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
