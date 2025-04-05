Diplomatic Tensions Emerge Over Modi-Yunus Meeting at BIMSTEC Summit

Sources have disputed claims surrounding a recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, labelling comments from the Bangladesh Press Secretary as mischievous and politically driven.

These allegations come in the wake of the BIMSTEC Summit where Modi reiterated India's commitment to fostering a strong, democratic, and stable relationship with Bangladesh since 2014.

Prime Minister Modi expressed concern for the safety of minorities, including Hindus in Bangladesh, urging steps to ensure their protection. He reiterated importance of maintaining dialogue to resolve bilateral issues and emphasized the need for border security to prevent illegal crossings.

