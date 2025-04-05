Haryana's Cultural Renaissance: Film Cities and Festivals Ignite a Cinematic Revolution
Haryana is making strides in cultural development with plans for new film cities in Pinjore and Gurugram, which aim to bolster the film industry and create employment. A recent film festival has highlighted Haryana’s rich cultural heritage and underscored the state's commitment to cultivating cinematic talent.
The Haryana government is launching a cultural initiative with the announcement of film cities in Pinjore and Gurugram, aimed at boosting the film industry and creating jobs.
At a film festival in the state, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed a commitment to elevating the local cinematic scene and preserving cultural heritage.
Actor Raj Kumar Rao praised the festival as a platform for young talent, highlighting India's influential role in global cinema as new opportunities emerge.
