Haryana's Cultural Renaissance: Film Cities and Festivals Ignite a Cinematic Revolution

The Haryana government is launching a cultural initiative with the announcement of film cities in Pinjore and Gurugram, aimed at boosting the film industry and creating jobs.

At a film festival in the state, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed a commitment to elevating the local cinematic scene and preserving cultural heritage.

Actor Raj Kumar Rao praised the festival as a platform for young talent, highlighting India's influential role in global cinema as new opportunities emerge.

