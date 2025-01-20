Haryana CM Engages Public in Pre-Budget Consultations

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed the media on Monday to discuss the ongoing pre-budget meetings. He highlighted the state's efforts to gather inputs from various sectors, announcing that around 2,500 suggestions have poured in, with more expected through the government portal.

Saini revealed significant engagements, including meetings with 'Drone Didis,' women involved in organic farming and Self Help Groups, to incorporate their insights into the upcoming budget. He emphasized the administration's openness to recommendations from industrialists, textile sector representatives, and opposition leaders to ensure a well-rounded budget plan.

During a pre-budget consultation at Kurukshetra University, CM Saini praised the 'very good' suggestions from youth, planning to integrate their ideas. He also partook in Lohri celebrations, extending heartfelt wishes and underlining the cultural significance of these festivals that foster community unity.

