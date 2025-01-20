India-France Maritime Dialogue: Strengthening Cooperation in the Indian Ocean

The 7th India-France Maritime Cooperation Dialogue, held in New Delhi, reinforced the maritime partnership between India and France, focusing on the Indian Ocean Region's security. Co-chaired by Pavan Kapoor, India's Deputy National Security Advisor, and Alice Rufo from France's Ministry for the Armed Forces, the dialogue emphasized enhanced cooperation and shared strategic visions.

Both countries reiterated their commitment to international law and multilateralism while ensuring the protection of navigation freedom and territorial integrity. A joint strategic vision for a free and open Indian Ocean Region was reaffirmed, initially outlined in 2018. Discussion extended to the active participation of the Indian Navy in multinational maritime operations and anticipated Indian leadership in Combined Task Forces.

India and France also pledged to develop joint assessments to address maritime threats such as piracy, terrorism, and marine pollution. They aim to bolster cooperative mechanisms and improve information exchange with regional partners to counter these challenges. Additionally, both nations committed to marine resource conservation and bolstering the blue economy, supported by the United Nations Ocean Conference agreements.

