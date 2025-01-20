Supreme Court to Hear Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea on January 21

The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will address a plea filed by AIMIM candidate Tahir Hussain, accused in the Delhi riots, seeking interim bail on January 21 for campaigning in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. The hearing was adjourned by a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Ahsanuddin Amanullah due to time constraints.

Despite not taking up the matter today, the bench expressed strong opinions, stating individuals involved in such serious cases should be prohibited from contesting elections. Justice Amanullah critiqued, "These days elections are contested from jail... It's easy to win an election sitting in jail... all such persons should be barred from contesting."

Hussain's counsel maintained his client's case is genuine. Previously, the Delhi High Court granted him custody parole on January 14 to file his nomination for the Mustafabad constituency. However, the same court denied his interim bail plea, citing the weight of allegations against him, including being the principal instigator of violence that claimed lives.

The Delhi Police opposed Hussain's bid for interim bail, emphasizing the gravity of charges. Hussain faces 11 FIRs linked to the riots and remains in custody for related money laundering and UAPA cases. Among the serious accusations against him is his involvement in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, where violence left 53 dead and many injured.

