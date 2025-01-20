Left Menu

Trump's Renewed Paris Exit: A Climate Conundrum

Donald Trump is set to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement again, raising concerns about global emission efforts. His decision aligns with a broader agenda to boost U.S. oil and gas production, potentially weakening international climate ambitions and allowing rivals like China to capitalize on clean energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:52 IST
Trump

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump will once again withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement, the White House announced on Monday. The exit places the world's largest historic emitter outside international climate efforts for the second time in a decade.

This decision aligns with Trump's agenda to deregulate U.S. oil and gas industries, aiming to maximize production, despite global climate concerns. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains hopeful that American entities will continue pushing for a low-carbon economy and sustainable growth.

Experts warn that the U.S. withdrawal, amidst strategic frictions and international hesitations, could severely damage global emission reductions efforts. While the U.S. aims to boost its economy, China's competitive stance in clean energy markets could see it gaining a significant edge over the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

