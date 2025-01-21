Left Menu

Trump's Second Term Sparks EU Economic Wake-Up Call

The return of President Donald Trump has prompted EU officials to focus on improving competitiveness amidst fears of falling behind in technological race against the US and China. The EU aims to strengthen trade ties while addressing energy costs and regulatory burdens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 02:27 IST
Trump's Second Term Sparks EU Economic Wake-Up Call

The reelection of U.S. President Donald Trump has triggered European Union officials to re-evaluate the bloc's economic strategies. As Trump was inaugurated for a second term, EU financial leaders urged member states to focus on enhancing their competitive edge globally.

The EU, concerned about lagging in the development of new technologies compared to China and the U.S., is emphasizing the need to stimulate its economy while reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. European innovators often seek opportunities in the U.S. due to easier access to capital and fewer regulatory hurdles.

Officials like Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem advocate for improving Europe's competitiveness rather than engaging in retaliatory trade policies. Preserving a strong trade relationship with the U.S. remains a priority, although EU leaders are prepared to defend their economic interests if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025