Left Menu

Trump's Tack on Trade: Tariffs or Exports

President Donald Trump aims to rectify the trade deficit with the EU through potential tariffs or increased oil and gas exports. He criticized the EU's 20% value-added tax, likening it to a tariff, and stressed the EU's reluctance to import U.S. goods, including cars and farm products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 07:14 IST
Trump's Tack on Trade: Tariffs or Exports
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump announced on Monday his determination to address the United States' trade deficit with the European Union. He suggested either implementing tariffs or boosting oil and gas exports as potential solutions.

In a discussion with reporters, Trump pointed out that the European Union imposes a 20% value-added tax, which he compared to a tariff. He expressed frustration over this measure.

Trump further criticized the EU for not importing American vehicles and farm products, stating, "They're very tough. They don't take our cars. They don't take our farm product, they don't take almost anything. We'll straighten that with either tariffs or they have to buy our oil and gas."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025