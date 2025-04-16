U.S. Intensifies Sanctions on Iran's Oil Exports Targeting China-Based Refineries
The United States has imposed new sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports, specifically focusing on a China-based refinery as part of an effort to reinvigorate its 'maximum pressure' campaign against Tehran. The sanctions aim to curtail Iran's oil revenues, amidst ongoing nuclear negotiations and Iran's use of a 'shadow fleet' to evade restrictions.
The United States announced fresh sanctions on Iran's oil exports, further tightening the noose on Tehran's economic operations. These sanctions primarily target a China-based refinery accused of importing over $1 billion worth of Iranian crude, highlighting Washington's effort to curtail Iran's oil revenues amidst renewed nuclear talks.
The intricate network of Iran's 'shadow fleet' and its evasion tactics have remained a focal point for the U.S. Treasury, which updated guidelines for maritime stakeholders on detecting Iranian oil sanctions violations. This marks the sixth round of measures aimed at depleting Iranian oil exports since the reinstatement of the 'maximum pressure' campaign.
The sanctions reflect the ongoing geopolitical tension over Iran's nuclear ambitions, with the U.S. aiming to stymie Tehran's alleged clandestine nuclear activities while maintaining pressure on its partners. The U.S. maintains a stern stance, holding all actors in the sanctions evasion network accountable, as negotiations continue in international venues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
