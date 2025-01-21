Trump's Executive Order Repeals Biden's Oil Drilling Ban

In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday overturned an executive order by former President Joe Biden that sought to halt oil drilling in the Arctic and other vast offshore areas. This announcement was made by the White House, signaling a departure from Biden's environmental agenda.

Biden's order, while largely symbolic, targeted regions devoid of significant oil and gas development interest, including areas in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Despite its limited immediate impact, the move marked an attempt to safeguard these zones from future drilling activities.

In addition to repealing Biden's offshore drilling restrictions, Trump nullified a 2023 memorandum that protected 16 million acres in the Arctic from oil exploitation. These measures are part of a broader strategy by Trump to dismantle Biden's policy initiatives on his first day in the presidential office.

(With inputs from agencies.)