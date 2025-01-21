Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Repeals Biden's Oil Drilling Ban

President Trump signed an order reversing Biden's ban on oil drilling in the Arctic and around U.S. coasts. Biden's ban had limited effect, targeting areas with little drilling interest. The repealed actions were among many Biden initiatives Trump overturned on his first day in office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 07:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 07:18 IST
Trump's Executive Order Repeals Biden's Oil Drilling Ban

In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday overturned an executive order by former President Joe Biden that sought to halt oil drilling in the Arctic and other vast offshore areas. This announcement was made by the White House, signaling a departure from Biden's environmental agenda.

Biden's order, while largely symbolic, targeted regions devoid of significant oil and gas development interest, including areas in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Despite its limited immediate impact, the move marked an attempt to safeguard these zones from future drilling activities.

In addition to repealing Biden's offshore drilling restrictions, Trump nullified a 2023 memorandum that protected 16 million acres in the Arctic from oil exploitation. These measures are part of a broader strategy by Trump to dismantle Biden's policy initiatives on his first day in the presidential office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025