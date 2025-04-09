Judge Rules AP's White House Access Denial Unconstitutional

The White House Correspondents Association has lauded a US federal judge's ruling against the White House's decision to bar the Associated Press from covering presidential events, labeling it as unconstitutional. Issued by Judge Trevor McFadden, the preliminary injunction marks a victory for press freedom under the First Amendment.

The district court's documentation explained that if government events are open to some journalists, others cannot be excluded based on their viewpoints. This decision followed the White House's decision to limit the AP's access after it didn't comply with President Trump's renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Despite the victory for press freedom, Judge McFadden clarified that the White House could still limit the AP's access to certain events for permissible reasons. The ruling underscores the balance between press freedom and administrative control in matters of media access.

