White House Battles AP Access Ruling

The White House, under President Donald Trump, plans to challenge a judge's decision that removed access restrictions on the Associated Press. These restrictions were reportedly imposed after the news agency continued its Gulf of Mexico coverage. A court filing revealed the intention to appeal the ruling on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ruled on Tuesday that the White House must allow AP journalists to participate in events open to the press, including those in the Oval Office and aboard Air Force One, while the legal proceedings are underway. The judge found the actions of Trump's White House to be retaliatory, infringing on free speech protections under the U.S. Constitution.

The order, however, has been temporarily put on hold until Sunday, granting the White House time to proceed with an appeal. This ongoing legal battle underscores tensions between the administration and the press over editorial independence and constitutional rights.

