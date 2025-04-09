Left Menu

White House Battles AP Access Ruling

The White House plans to appeal a court ruling that lifted its restrictions on Associated Press journalist access. A judge deemed the restrictions retaliatory, violating free speech rights. The ruling allows AP access to events in the Oval Office and Air Force One, pending further legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:59 IST
The White House, under President Donald Trump, plans to challenge a judge's decision that removed access restrictions on the Associated Press. These restrictions were reportedly imposed after the news agency continued its Gulf of Mexico coverage. A court filing revealed the intention to appeal the ruling on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ruled on Tuesday that the White House must allow AP journalists to participate in events open to the press, including those in the Oval Office and aboard Air Force One, while the legal proceedings are underway. The judge found the actions of Trump's White House to be retaliatory, infringing on free speech protections under the U.S. Constitution.

The order, however, has been temporarily put on hold until Sunday, granting the White House time to proceed with an appeal. This ongoing legal battle underscores tensions between the administration and the press over editorial independence and constitutional rights.

