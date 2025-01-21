Trump Ramps Up Opposition to Biden's Electric Vehicle Goals

In a significant move on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump revoked a 2021 executive order by former President Joe Biden that aimed to ensure half of all new vehicles sold by 2030 were electric. The directive, backed by domestic and foreign automakers, was not legally binding.

Trump's executive order also calls for the halting of unspent government funds earmarked for vehicle charging stations. The plan involves ending a waiver for states to enforce zero-emission vehicle rules by 2035 and reassessing federal emissions targets, which mandate auto manufacturers sell a substantial percentage of electric vehicles.

The order extends to repealing California's EPA-granted waiver to phase out gasoline-only car sales by 2035, a policy adopted by several states. Trump seeks to eliminate subsidies that favor EVs, previously signaling a potential repeal of the $7,500 consumer tax credit for EV purchases.

(With inputs from agencies.)