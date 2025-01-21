Cultural Showcase: Tripura CM Unveils Purvottar Adi Bazar

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has inaugurated the Purvottar Adi Bazar at the Purbasa Urban Hut Complex in Agartala, emphasizing its significance in fostering the region's handicrafts industry. Dubbed as a vibrant showcase for the North Eastern artisans, the bazar promises to bolster the promotion and preservation of cultural heritage and artistic talents.

A collaborative effort between the Tribal Co-operative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED) and Tripura Markfed, this initiative is backed by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs and will be operational until January 27. The market hosts 32 stalls displaying a wide array of indigenous products crafted by the tribals of Tripura and other North Eastern states.

During the launch, Saha underscored the state government's commitment to tribal development, supported by World Bank financing. Acknowledging the growth of women-led self-help groups, he highlighted GI tag recognitions for state handicrafts, signaling impactful progress under the Prime Minister's Act East Policy. The event also marked the commencement of a new drug de-addiction center in Bishramganj, reaffirming the government's dedication to comprehensive regional development.

