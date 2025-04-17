K2-18b: Potential Extraterrestrial Life Sparks Scientific Debate

A groundbreaking study by a team led by Indian-origin astrophysicist Dr. Nikku Madhusudhan suggests that the planet K2-18b, situated 120 light-years from Earth, may harbor extraterrestrial life. Published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, the research highlights the presence of dimethyl sulfide, a molecule associated with life processes on Earth.

Despite the encouraging findings, Dr. Madhusudhan emphasizes caution, noting the need for further investigation before confirming habitable conditions. With the help of the James Webb Space Telescope, the team closely examined the planet's atmosphere, in which Hycean conditions—characterized by warm oceans and hydrogen-rich atmospheres—were identified.

Other scientists in the field, however, remain cautious, warning that intriguing initial results often need further verification. NASA and other research organizations face budgetary constraints, potentially limiting future astrobiological studies. Observations and technological advancements continue to fuel the search for extraterrestrial life, prompting ongoing debate and exploration of distant worlds.

(With inputs from agencies.)