Left Menu

K2-18b: Potential Extraterrestrial Life Sparks Scientific Debate

A team led by Dr. Nikku Madhusudhan suggests a strong presence of extraterrestrial life indicators on planet K2-18b, which lies 120 light-years away. Despite promising data, scientists urge caution before declaring habitability. Discoveries rely on technological advancements like the James Webb Space Telescope to validate potential biosignatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:48 IST
K2-18b: Potential Extraterrestrial Life Sparks Scientific Debate
Representative Image (Image: X@NASA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A groundbreaking study by a team led by Indian-origin astrophysicist Dr. Nikku Madhusudhan suggests that the planet K2-18b, situated 120 light-years from Earth, may harbor extraterrestrial life. Published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, the research highlights the presence of dimethyl sulfide, a molecule associated with life processes on Earth.

Despite the encouraging findings, Dr. Madhusudhan emphasizes caution, noting the need for further investigation before confirming habitable conditions. With the help of the James Webb Space Telescope, the team closely examined the planet's atmosphere, in which Hycean conditions—characterized by warm oceans and hydrogen-rich atmospheres—were identified.

Other scientists in the field, however, remain cautious, warning that intriguing initial results often need further verification. NASA and other research organizations face budgetary constraints, potentially limiting future astrobiological studies. Observations and technological advancements continue to fuel the search for extraterrestrial life, prompting ongoing debate and exploration of distant worlds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025