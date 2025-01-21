Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Janata Darshan': Addressing Grievances, Upholding Democracy

CM Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple to address public grievances, emphasizing swift and fair resolutions. He praised Dr. BR Ambedkar for establishing democracy in India before western nations. The initiative reflects Yogi's ongoing commitment to governance since his tenure began in 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:47 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Janata Darshan': Addressing Grievances, Upholding Democracy
UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds Janta Darshan in Gorakhnath Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday morning, in a bid to address the concerns of citizens directly. During the program, CM Yogi listened to myriad grievances, instructing officials to ensure quick and satisfactory resolutions, assuring the crowd of justice and fairness.

This outreach initiative, a hallmark of Yogi's administration since his election as Chief Minister, enables residents to personally convey their pressing issues. The effort underscores the government's focus on citizen engagement and problem-solving, with the CM frequently hosting such sessions to strengthen state governance.

On the preceding Monday, CM Yogi participated in the Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan, lauding Dr. BR Ambedkar's pivotal role in designing India's Constitution. Emphasizing that India granted rights to marginalized groups and women earlier than nations like the US and Britain, Yogi highlighted the deepening of constitutional values 75 years post-independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

