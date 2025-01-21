Left Menu

Fire Incident at Metro Chem Pharma: Quick Response Prevents Disaster

A fire erupted at Metro Chem Pharma Company in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district. The blaze began in the early morning but was quickly contained by the staff. No casualties or injuries were reported, with the fire department reaching the scene promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:49 IST
Fire Incident at Metro Chem Pharma: Quick Response Prevents Disaster
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out on Tuesday morning at Metro Chem Pharma Company, located in the Jawaharlal Pharma city of Paravada, Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh. The incident involved empty drums of ATP solvent chemical catching fire.

According to Anakapalli Fire Officer Lakshman Swami, the company's staff promptly noticed and controlled the fire before the fire department's arrival. "In the early hours, empty drums of ATP solvent chemical caught fire. The staff managed to control it," reported Swami.

Fortunately, the prompt action by the staff ensured that there were no casualties or injuries reported. The fire department quickly secured the area after their arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Central Asia Inflation: The Impact of Global Shocks and Domestic Policy Responses

Innovative Financing for EMDEs: Tackling Climate Challenges with Scalable Tools

Portfolio Adjustment Costs: A New Lens on Currency Market Dynamics and Returns

Mapping Mozambique's Agriculture: Technology, Challenges, and the Road to Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025