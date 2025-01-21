Fire Incident at Metro Chem Pharma: Quick Response Prevents Disaster

A fire broke out on Tuesday morning at Metro Chem Pharma Company, located in the Jawaharlal Pharma city of Paravada, Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh. The incident involved empty drums of ATP solvent chemical catching fire.

According to Anakapalli Fire Officer Lakshman Swami, the company's staff promptly noticed and controlled the fire before the fire department's arrival. "In the early hours, empty drums of ATP solvent chemical caught fire. The staff managed to control it," reported Swami.

Fortunately, the prompt action by the staff ensured that there were no casualties or injuries reported. The fire department quickly secured the area after their arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)