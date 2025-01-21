Devotional Waves at Ayodhya: Maha Kumbh Attracts Millions

In the midst of the ongoing Mahakumbh festivities, Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is witnessing a massive influx of devotees. They gather at the historic Hanuman Garhi temple and the revered Ram temple complex, despite the dense fog that blankets the area due to cold weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, a Mahakumbh selfie point near the Ayodhya Ram temple is garnering significant attention. Devotees express excitement, noting that visiting Ayodhya precedes their journey to the Maha Kumbh Mela, with one visitor highlighting the appealing selfie site.

Earlier in December, proactive measures were implemented by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation to support devotees. These arrangements include shelter accommodations and accessible drinking water, providing respite from the chilly weather. Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi emphasized that many devotees seek to witness the Saryu River and Ram Lala following their Kumbh experience.

Despite the biting cold and fog, large gatherings of the faithful converged at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday to participate in the Mahakumbh ritual bath. According to state government data, over 1.597 million devotees immersed themselves at Triveni Sangam on the Mahakumbh's ninth day.

To date, over 88.1 million individuals have partaken in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati. On Tuesday morning, dense fog enveloped Prayagraj city but did not disrupt flight operations at the local airport, according to the IMD's weather report, which noted a morning fog and a clearer sky later.

Thousands gathered at Sangam's ghats for a holy dip at the confluence of the three rivers during the Mahakumbh, one of the world's largest religious gatherings occurring every 12 years at four Indian locations. Upcoming significant 'snan' dates include January 29, February 3, February 12, and February 26.

To ensure the safety of devotees, Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local and paramilitary forces. The National Disaster Response Force has stationed a 'water ambulance' at Sangam, underscoring commitment to security. The Maha Kumbh, an event beginning January 13 and concluding February 26, continues to draw monumental crowds.

(With inputs from agencies.)