Controversy Erupts Over Tamil Nadu Minister's Remarks on Hinduism and Women

AIADMK leaders have launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy following his controversial comments concerning Hinduism and women. Sellur Raju, a prominent figure in the AIADMK, accused the minister of habitually making disrespectful remarks about women and marginalized communities.

National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan echoed these sentiments, labeling Ponmudy a 'disgrace' and a 'true representation' of the DMK party. Sathyan condemned the minister's remarks, accusing him of mocking religious beliefs, specifically targeting Hinduism.

The controversy has also drawn reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party, with spokesperson CR Kesavan demanding Ponmudy's ouster from his ministerial post over what he termed as 'perverted' statements. DMK MP Kanimozhi also weighed in, denouncing Ponmudy's remarks as unacceptable.

(With inputs from agencies.)