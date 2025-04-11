Controversy Erupts Over Tamil Nadu Minister's Remarks on Hinduism and Women
AIADMK leaders have criticized Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy for making derogatory remarks on Hinduism and women. The controversy has sparked condemnation from several political figures and parties, including the BJP, who demand Ponmudy's removal from ministerial positions, labeling him as unfit for his role.
AIADMK leaders have launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy following his controversial comments concerning Hinduism and women. Sellur Raju, a prominent figure in the AIADMK, accused the minister of habitually making disrespectful remarks about women and marginalized communities.
National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan echoed these sentiments, labeling Ponmudy a 'disgrace' and a 'true representation' of the DMK party. Sathyan condemned the minister's remarks, accusing him of mocking religious beliefs, specifically targeting Hinduism.
The controversy has also drawn reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party, with spokesperson CR Kesavan demanding Ponmudy's ouster from his ministerial post over what he termed as 'perverted' statements. DMK MP Kanimozhi also weighed in, denouncing Ponmudy's remarks as unacceptable.
