Ram Temple Construction on Track: Completion by March Amid Mahakumbh Festivities

The Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya will be completed by March, with NRipendra Misra confirming the timeline. Amid Mahakumbh celebrations in Prayagraj, millions of devotees flock to Ayodhya despite cold weather. Local authorities manage pilgrimage logistics, ensuring safety and infrastructure support for massive congregations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:44 IST
Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra has assured that the construction of Ayodhya's much-anticipated Ram temple complex is progressing on schedule, with completion set for March. He noted that the 'Ram Darbaar' will be established on the first floor and iconography works will be finalized within this timeframe.

The necessary infrastructure, including a completed sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, fire post, and electrical sub-station, will soon be transferred to the Ram temple trust. Misra stated that these facilities will be handed over in the next 15 days, entrusting the upkeep to the temple's designated trust, NYAS.

Simultaneously, the Mahakumbh continues to draw millions to Prayagraj, as devotees also visit Ayodhya's temple complex. Despite chilly fogging conditions, celebrations endure, with photos of devotees at a prominent selfie point in Ayodhya gaining popularity. Local authorities have implemented robust arrangements to cater to the influx, ensuring visitor safety during this esteemed religious gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

