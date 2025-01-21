Left Menu

MCX Shares Dive Despite Profitable Quarter

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell 12% despite the company reporting a profit for the December quarter, as investors remained unimpressed. Their income rose to Rs 324.36 crore while expenses declined to Rs 123.03 crore. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty also saw declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:52 IST
MCX Shares Dive Despite Profitable Quarter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) tumbled 12% during mid-session trading on Tuesday, following quarterly earnings that didn't meet investor expectations.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), MCX shares dropped by 12% to Rs 5,301.30 each. Simultaneously, on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the 30-share Sensex dipped by 712.34 points, marking a 0.92% fall.

Despite reporting a quarterly profit of Rs 160.04 crore, the largest non-agricultural commodity derivatives exchange in India cited an increase in income to Rs 324.36 crore, offset by a reduction in expenses to Rs 123.03 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025