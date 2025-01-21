MCX Shares Dive Despite Profitable Quarter

Shares of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) tumbled 12% during mid-session trading on Tuesday, following quarterly earnings that didn't meet investor expectations.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), MCX shares dropped by 12% to Rs 5,301.30 each. Simultaneously, on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the 30-share Sensex dipped by 712.34 points, marking a 0.92% fall.

Despite reporting a quarterly profit of Rs 160.04 crore, the largest non-agricultural commodity derivatives exchange in India cited an increase in income to Rs 324.36 crore, offset by a reduction in expenses to Rs 123.03 crore.

