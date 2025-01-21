Left Menu

Celebrating a Century: Gandhi's Legacy Honored at 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' Rally

The Karnataka government commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's 100th anniversary as Congress president with a grand rally in Belagavi. Prominent leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, gather to celebrate Gandhi's legacy of non-violence and constitutional values, emphasizing the enduring impact of his leadership on the nation.

Ministers in the Karnataka Government. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka government's grand 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Belagavi was lauded by ministers on Tuesday, highlighting a historical occasion marking 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi became Congress president. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu expressed joy over the event taking place at this significant location.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao revealed that the rally was initially planned for December but was delayed due to the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He affirmed the presence of key figures like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, who are participating in the unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Describing the rally as a 'historical event,' Karnataka Minister Santosh S Lad reminisced about Gandhi's visit to Belagavi a century ago as AICC president. MB Patil, another state minister, emphasized the rally's purpose in promoting the values and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and the Indian Constitution.

The rally, aimed at commemorating Gandhi's milestone, saw Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arriving at Belagavi Airport with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar praised Gandhi's global influence and echoed the gathering's intent to perpetuate his enduring values.

Shivakumar stressed that the celebration underscores not just Congress's history but also the nation's, as leaders recognize Gandhi's non-violence movement and leadership, aiming to carry forward his timeless legacy.

