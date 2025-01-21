Left Menu

Protests Disrupt Operations at Mozambique's Key Maritime Gateway

Maputo, Mozambique's biggest port, experienced a 1% decline in cargo volumes in 2024 due to post-election unrest causing border closures and road blockages. The disruptions followed a disputed election win by incumbent President Daniel Chapo. Maputo's import/export activities, including essential commodities, were significantly affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:22 IST
Protests Disrupt Operations at Mozambique's Key Maritime Gateway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mozambique's most significant port, Maputo, reported a slight 1% dip in cargo volumes for 2024, primarily due to post-election protests that caused border closures and road blockages. The protests erupted after a contested Oct. 9 election won by Daniel Chapo and his Frelimo party, which has governed the nation since 1975.

The unrest, which led to a heavy crackdown leaving over 300 people dead, disrupted operations at Maputo, affecting the port's cargo handling. In 2024, the port volumes reduced to 30.9 million metric tons from 31.2 million metric tons in 2023, the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) confirmed in a statement.

The Maputo corridor's rail connectivity from South Africa was also hampered by the protests and an October-November derailment, leading to a month-long shutdown, MPDC noted. Commodities like coal, chrome, copper, and grains like maize and wheat were primarily affected, as exporters increasingly turned to Mozambique to bypass logistical hurdles in South Africa.

MPDC is a partnership comprising DP World, South Africa's Grindrod Ltd., and Mozambique's state rail operator. The consortium, operating under a port concession granted in 2003, secured an extension until 2058 last year. Plans are underway to expand the port's capacity to handle 58 million tons, up from the current 37 million tons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025