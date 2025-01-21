Protests Disrupt Operations at Mozambique's Key Maritime Gateway

Mozambique's most significant port, Maputo, reported a slight 1% dip in cargo volumes for 2024, primarily due to post-election protests that caused border closures and road blockages. The protests erupted after a contested Oct. 9 election won by Daniel Chapo and his Frelimo party, which has governed the nation since 1975.

The unrest, which led to a heavy crackdown leaving over 300 people dead, disrupted operations at Maputo, affecting the port's cargo handling. In 2024, the port volumes reduced to 30.9 million metric tons from 31.2 million metric tons in 2023, the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) confirmed in a statement.

The Maputo corridor's rail connectivity from South Africa was also hampered by the protests and an October-November derailment, leading to a month-long shutdown, MPDC noted. Commodities like coal, chrome, copper, and grains like maize and wheat were primarily affected, as exporters increasingly turned to Mozambique to bypass logistical hurdles in South Africa.

MPDC is a partnership comprising DP World, South Africa's Grindrod Ltd., and Mozambique's state rail operator. The consortium, operating under a port concession granted in 2003, secured an extension until 2058 last year. Plans are underway to expand the port's capacity to handle 58 million tons, up from the current 37 million tons.

