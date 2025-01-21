Adani Energy Solutions Secures Landmark Bhadla-Fatehpur HVDC Project
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) has secured a massive Rs 25,000 crore Bhadla-Fatehpur HVDC Project, marking the largest transmission order for the company. The project will transmit 6 GW of renewable energy from Rajasthan to Northern demand centers, highlighting AESL's pivotal role in India's energy decarbonisation journey.
In a significant development, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) has clinched the largest transmission order in its history with the Rs 25,000 crore Bhadla-Fatehpur HVDC Project. This new addition elevates AESL's order book to Rs 54,761 crore.
Expected to evacuate 6 GW of renewable energy from Rajasthan to Northern India's demanding centers, this project solidifies AESL's crucial role in India's quest for energy decarbonisation.
Under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding mechanism, AESL emerged victorious, marking its third HVDC endeavour, and further establishes it as the country's leading private transmission enterprise.
