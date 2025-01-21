India's Republic Day Parade 2025: A Spectacle of Pride and Unity

The skies above Kartavya Path in Delhi came alive on Tuesday with the thunderous sound of jets during the Flying Past rehearsal, a prelude to India's 76th Republic Day celebrations. Spectators were treated to a display of aerial prowess as Su-30MKI aircraft executed intricate maneuvers, setting the stage for the much-anticipated Republic Day parade.

A statement from the Indian Air Force revealed that 47 aircraft will participate in the grand celebration, culminating in a flypast at the ceremony's close, right after the national anthem and the unveiling of the official logo for the 75th year of the Indian Constitution. Prior to this, the parade will feature 31 tableaux from states, union territories, and central ministries, celebrating the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.

The 2025 Republic Day event promises a vibrant display of India's cultural tapestry and military strength, commemorating 75 years since the Constitution's enactment and emphasizing Jan Bhagidari. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace the occasion as the chief guest, alongside a contingent from Indonesia's armed forces. The event commences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wreath-laying at the National War Memorial and continues with a ceremonial march past led by units of various Indian forces, enriched by a diverse musical performance involving 300 cultural artists, showcasing instruments from across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)