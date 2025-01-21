Germany's Green Energy Push Amid Trump's Climate Skepticism

In a candid address at the Handelsblatt annual energy conference in Berlin, Robert Habeck, Germany's outgoing vice chancellor, underscored the imperative for Europe, particularly Germany, to ramp up its low-carbon energy initiatives. His remarks came amid growing concerns about the climate policies under Donald Trump's potential second presidency.

Habeck, who has been instrumental in planning Germany's ambitious goal of generating 80% of its electricity from green sources by 2030, expressed disappointment over Trump's previous decision to exit the Paris Climate Agreement. He labeled this move as 'fatal' for global efforts to combat climate change.

Emphasizing a forward-looking strategy, Habeck urged the focus on developing homegrown technologies to lead the transition towards sustainable energy, thereby ensuring that Germany remains at the forefront of the global fight against climate change.

