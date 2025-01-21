EU’s Path to Clean Energy Leadership Unveiled
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need to break down barriers in the EU's energy sector at the World Economic Forum. Her statement highlighted the importance of investing in next-gen clean energy technologies and diversifying energy supplies. A comprehensive plan is expected in February.
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged the European Union to dismantle any remaining barriers to its energy union.
Von der Leyen emphasized the urgent need to invest in next-generation clean energy technologies and to diversify the EU's energy supplies, focusing heavily on renewable sources.
She announced that a new plan addressing these priorities would be launched in February, signaling the EU's commitment to leading in clean energy innovation.
